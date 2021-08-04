Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 5,619,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

