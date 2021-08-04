Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

APRN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,782. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

