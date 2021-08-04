Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Repurchase $25.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FNF traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,760. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.