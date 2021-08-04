Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $547.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.00 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. 258,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.68. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

