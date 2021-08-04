Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report $268.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.24 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 1,325,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,972. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.