Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.03. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 283,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.