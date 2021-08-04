Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 48.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $24,781,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 235,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,935. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $60.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.