Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.46 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 761,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,369. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

