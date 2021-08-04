$39.94 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 376%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after acquiring an additional 399,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 878,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

