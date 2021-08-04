MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $479,615.32

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $479,615.32 and approximately $128.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005950 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00078743 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.