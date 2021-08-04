Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

IDN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.