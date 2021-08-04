Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $890,103.67

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $890,103.67 and $1,849.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $918.81 or 0.02308611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

