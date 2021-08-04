Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $64.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.63 or 0.00034243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00256583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.02 or 0.02575469 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 386,993,725 coins and its circulating supply is 173,489,786 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

