CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,948. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.