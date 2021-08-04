Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €226.75 ($266.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ALV traded down €1.56 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €192.14 ($226.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,588 shares. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €212.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

