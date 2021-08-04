Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $87.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the lowest is $82.93 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $294.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,809. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

