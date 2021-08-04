Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

