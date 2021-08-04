Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.65.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock.
HUM stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $426.21. 946,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.96. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after buying an additional 265,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
