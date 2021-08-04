Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock.

HUM stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $426.21. 946,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.96. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after buying an additional 265,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

