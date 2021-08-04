Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 12,349 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

ATLC stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 105,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

