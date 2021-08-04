Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $71.58.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.
