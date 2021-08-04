Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Acquires 3,572 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 158,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a PE ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

