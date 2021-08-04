Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 116,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,166. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

