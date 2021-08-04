HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin Sells 40,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.25 on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,008,000 after buying an additional 237,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.