Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,259. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.