Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Hits $213,526.58

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $213,526.58 and approximately $354.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.