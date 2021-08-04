IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,965.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $698,175.84 and approximately $41,965.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

