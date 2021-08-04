Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 403,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

