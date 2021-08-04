Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 6,725,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,509. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

