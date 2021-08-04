The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The Western Union also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

WU stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,198. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

