Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UAA traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,851,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,456. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

