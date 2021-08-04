Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS SOLVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

