$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $35.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.59 million to $40.80 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $139.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 579,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.