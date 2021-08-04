Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.65)-(0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.50 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.