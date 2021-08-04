$84.23 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $84.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $85.00 million. DZS posted sales of $93.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $409.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DZS by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

