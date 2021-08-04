Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $87.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WK stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 848,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

