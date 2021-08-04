Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

LUMN stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 34,936,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.