Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%.
Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 6,551,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.01. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.
