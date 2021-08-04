Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $57.40

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 573,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

