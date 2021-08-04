Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $39.00

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.
In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
ACVA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 482,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
