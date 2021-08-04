Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $39.00

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $192,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $3,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 482,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.