Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price at $49.60

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Stelco stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. Stelco has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

