Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 19,727,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,625. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

