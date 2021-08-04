Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 19,727,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,625. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
