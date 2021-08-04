e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.32 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.680 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 707,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,127. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 233.77 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.