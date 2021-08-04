Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 793,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

