Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.720 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 657,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.