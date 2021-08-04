DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 357,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a P/E ratio of -75.68, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

