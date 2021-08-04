Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

VRSK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 853,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

