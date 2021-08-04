Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.99, a P/E/G ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
