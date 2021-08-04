Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.99, a P/E/G ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.