Analysts Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Target Price at $67.80

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 799,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.