$0.26 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. QAD reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 60,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,689. QAD has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

