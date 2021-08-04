Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.10 EPS.

UCTT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,177,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

